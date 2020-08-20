LETTER: Our choice is real or fake world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we can see from the last few years, the notion of American exceptionalism can be an fleeting concept. Instead of making America great again, Donald Trump has manage to turn us into a blank hole country. Try going to Europe now.

This democracy will only survive if our leaders are capable of making intelligent and rational decisions. Trump’s gut reactions work well, at midnight but only with pizza.

One enormous challenge that each of us as citizens attempt every day is to determine what is fact and what is fiction. That brings us to the term conspiracy theory. It is much too polite. In science, a theory is a a plausible or scientifically acceptable general principle or body of principles offered to explain phenomena. To Trumpers it is believing in a mythomaniac named QAnon.

Q claims that Donald Trump feigned collusion with Russia to enlist Robert Mueller to prevent a coup d'état by Democrats. That's a yuck.

Remember the last guy who believed the “Democrats running a sex ring in a pizza parlor” lie? Edgar Maddison Welch is serving 4 years in federal prison for firing three shots from an AR-15-style rifle that struck the walls of the restaurant that the liar, Q claimed to be the site of the sex crimes. He found a functioning pizza parlor.