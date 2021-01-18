LETTER: Our country should be united

Our country should be united. We should be united in our outrage over a President of the United States of America inciting a violent insurrection in a seditious attempt to stage a coup and overthrow our democracy. We should be united in our calls for the resignations of all members of Congress complicit in this attack. We should be united in our condemnation of any groups proliferating hateful rhetoric and endorsing white supremacy.

Our country should be united. We should be united in expecting our leaders to work together in bipartisan fashion to solve problems. We should be united in providing our children a public school education that teaches them to think critically, appreciate diversity, and embrace inclusivity. We should be united in caring for our neighbors and treating others the way we want to be treated.

Our country should be united.

Lynn Parker, Normal

