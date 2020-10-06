LETTER: Our country's future is at stake

Voting is important for our country. It is the heart of our democracy. Our founding documents gave us this right and we need to do our part.

We need to stand up for our country and all of the people who live here. We need to stand together to defend our democracy because our country’s future is at stake right now.

We need a better leader who respects our country and all of the people who want to live here. We need a better leader who respects science and our planet. This election is so important. Please go vote for our country’s future and vote for Joe Biden.

Payten Presley, Bloomington

