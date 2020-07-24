LETTER: Our freedom to vote is crucial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has been on a mission from his first day in office to make our constitution obsolete, destroy our environment, end our country's alliances that keep us safe from aggression by authoritarian governments, end immigration (a source of our country's strength), and turn the presidency into a money making job for himself.

He is a cruel, uncompassionate liar, but he is not the worst problem that our country faces.Our system of government is based on the freedom of every citizen to vote. We say that we believe in "government of the people, by the people, for the people" As of now, many citizens face insurmountable obstacles to voting.

Whether or not you can vote in any election is dependent on where you live, and who is in leadership roles in your community. Just Google 'voter suppression' and you will learn of efforts to deny people their right to vote.

Especially in this time when we have a President who wants to be a dictator, freedom to vote is crucial. Our elected members of Congress need to get back to viewing their job as serving the people who elected them, not worrying about getting elected again (and certainly not worrying about what the President thinks of their decisions).