LETTER: Our hesitancy is holding us back

For decades in the preceding century, it seemed that we were history’s most favored nation, and that things would always get even better for us every year. But things have changed.

We have inherited and still possess the first and only blueprint for popular sovereign self-governance via fund-accounting-based, interactive, national public budget internal control, but we are increasingly failing to adequately understand and apply it.

We are neither reliably managing nor holding publicly accountable either our ingeniously public interest conducive system of government or our previously quasi-safely bridled, harnessed, and fettered free enterprise capitalism political economy. We are avoidably becoming a pathetic plutocratic corporatocratic oligopoly.

The wealthiest and most powerful of our fellow citizens are systematically conditioning the rest of us to accept and maintain a degrading sense of self-worth, low expectations, and passive civic participation. And they are confiscating most of our commonwealth just for themselves.

This is happening because we are not seriously applying our unique and precious blueprint. You should publish a series of op-ed columns explaining how we can do so.