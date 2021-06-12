LETTER: Parents show no respect for students

Let me paint you a picture. It’s been a long day of listening to the procedure of a board meeting, which got longer as public comment began. You see people that you call your friends get shouted at and harassed, but you still decide to go up and speak. You start to get harassed during your speech to the point where you can’t even find the words to say anymore. Then, all of a sudden, a woman twice your age places a piece of paper in front of you and says, “I’m just giving you talking points,” as she walks away with a smug smile.

Unfortunately, this was the reality at the June 9 District 87 board meeting. A group of politically motivated parents were met by a group of students ready to stand up for their beliefs.

The parents acted as if there were no procedures in place, interrupting and harassing the students. What did they receive in return? Little to nothing. The line of students sitting at the front, no matter the speaker, listened with respect and dignity. There were cases where the parents got words similar to those they slung often, but those were few and far between. The behavior of these parents cannot be tolerated, no matter what you believe.

Their actions show they have no respect for the voices of the students who were brave enough to speak up for what they believe in. We have seen many instances of youth doing great things; just look at when students pushed for youth to be added to the police board. If their voice was shouted down then, the community would be worse for it. The voices of young people matter and those who shout them down cannot be given a pedestal to stand behind.

Alex Cox, Bloomington

