LETTER: Parker an advocate for Heartland

Of the many votes I have cast for the April 6 election, I am extremely proud to have supported Catrina Parker. I have known Catrina for the past three years and absolutely believe her to be one of the best possible stewards we could elect as trustee to the Heartland Community College board. She is incredibly deliberative in her assessments, knows the benefits of being a student at HCC, and will be a strong advocate for continuing the Heartland mission to improve the lives of our community.

Catrina Parker sees the mission of Heartland Community College as a commitment to providing quality and affordable education and resources to our region. She is passionate about the HALO program which helps young adults with special needs become more independent and productive members of society. And she knows that good management creates a supportive work environment for employees and will ensure that Heartland retains their talented staff.

We would be lucky to have her serve on the Board of Trustees. If you join me in supporting her, please:

-Vote before April 6 at the BCPA or on April 6th at your regular polling location

- Like and share her page on Facebook

- Reach out to the campaign for a yard sign

Elizabeth Johnston, Normal

