LETTER: Parker for Heartland Community College Board

Catrina Parker is an outstanding candidate for a seat on the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees. I warmly endorse her in the upcoming election.

As an HCC graduate, Catrina knows the student experience from the inside, and is therefore well-positioned to help address the needs of current students. She also understands what a strong foundation an HCC degree can provide, since after leaving Heartland she went on to earn a bachelor's degree at ISU and a master's degree at DePaul University. She is intelligent, careful in her thinking, respectful of other people's views, and committed to keeping Heartland in a position to make a real difference in the community.

Catrina strongly supports the HALO program, which assists young adults with special needs in moving toward greater personal independence. She also would like to see HCC establish a committee to study the viability of setting up a program that would teach tradespeople and aspiring tradespeople the skills necessary to properly refurbish and maintain older homes. Heartland would be one of the few community colleges in the midwest offering such a program. Overall, Catrina is committed to Heartland remaining a high-quality, affordable path of opportunity for our community.

Join me in voting for Catrina Parker for the HCC Board of Trustees, on or before April 6.

George Gordon, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0