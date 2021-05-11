 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pass Clean Energy Jobs Act now
LETTER: Pass Clean Energy Jobs Act now

The Clean Energy Jobs Act is the best of the energy bills. It will create thousands of clean energy jobs and decrease carbon emissions in communities where it is most needed. It creates jobs for people leaving the dirty fossil fuel industry. It will improve public health by tackling the impacts of climate change. It reduces air pollution that has weakened respiratory health of communities of color. Green jobs will prevent pollution. Call your state elected officials and ask them to pass CEJA now.

Joyce Kaye, Bloomington

