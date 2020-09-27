 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pass state's Fair Tax Amendment
LETTER: Pass state's Fair Tax Amendment

Vote 'yes' for the Fair Tax Amendment to the Illinois constitution on November 3.

The Fair Tax Amendment allows graduated income tax rates or higher tax rates on higher income. Without the Fair Tax Amendment, lower income individuals pay a much greater share of their income in taxes than higher income individuals.

This is unfair and why 32 states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government impose graduated rates. We must pay for our essential priorities like public health, education, and public safety. We can do it fairly by passing the Fair Tax Amendment.

   Mary Anne Schierman, Normal

