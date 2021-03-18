LETTER: PC crowd imposes community guilt

Why do some people who like to undermine our police and tell them how to do their job also lecture us on who should be welcomed to town? Apparently only they are qualified to determine those we want or want to exclude regardless of legal status and criminal record.

These righteous do-gooders form committees and create a false sense of crisis requiring their attention. The uninformed public must then be advised how to evaluate an issue based on their own self-serving viewpoint.

Once the “woke” citizens obtain media exposure they can further instruct us about what words and phrases are deemed appropriate. Obviously such incomparable wisdom should never be questioned because terms like inclusion and diversity have been invoked. It’s then necessary for anyone defined by minority status, whether ethnic or lifestyle choice, be perceived as victims of some injustice.

The goal of the PC crowd is to impose community guilt upon all those who challenge their sanctuary city agenda of weakening law enforcement. Will our next city government continue drifting toward a version of Portland and Seattle?

Mike Helm, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0