In “Feed the birds with DIY feeders” (Dec. 18), Brittnay Haag recommends slathering peanut butter on pinecones when making feeders. Joseph Forshaw, et al, in “Birding” write: “Sticky stuff like peanut butter can be a danger as it clogs the nostrils of messy eaters like chickadees and yellow-rumped warblers.” P. 48.