LETTER: People could formulate solutions

Another relief bill -- $900 billion -- is being formulated in Washington, D.C. Okay, Bloomington/Normal mathematicians: if the government paid restaurants $10 per meal to provide free meals daily to those needing food, how many meals would have been provided since March 1, 2020 until now, how much would that have cost the government, and would that program have “saved” restaurants from closing and saved their workers’ jobs?

With such a program, people needing food would be fed, jobs would be saved, restaurants would remain open, and at a cost less than (?) what the government has provided to businesses and people. Schools could participate (via catering); even needy employees of small businesses. I can scarcely comprehend the mental health improvement that this program would have on the homeless and on anxious parents and children in our community.

Yes, the program would require some organization and administration. But it can be done and done quickly. Donations to the program from the community would probably flow in too.