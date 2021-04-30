LETTER: People vote against self interests

Election after election, whether it be federal, state or local as it was on April 6th, people go to the polls and vote for candidates with proven voting records of protesting the will of their constituents.
Mboka Mwilambwe came on top as the next mayor of the City of Bloomington running on his past experiences as a city council member. However, many of the critical issues his constituents pressed on him to support, such as dispensaries, access for the disabled, and allocating funds away from a bloated police budget to starved social programs around the city, were met with deaf ears by Mwilambwe who chose to vote "no" despite having popular support for a "yes".
We'll also see new candidates on the city council who will repeat the do-nothing approach to addressing and solving these issues. The voters of Bloomington had the opportunity for months to learn about 21st century solutions to police following the massive Black Lives Matter protests last Summer, an easy passage of the Welcoming City Ordinance to protect our undocumented brothers and sisters, and COVID-19 relief for a population financially jeopardized when families lost work and couldn't pay the bills.
Instead, people voted against their own best interests and the interests of their neighbors they know and those they've never met. They chose candidates that believe more policing in an over-policed community leads to a decrease in crime and violence, people's home values over housing those without homes, and risking the safety of Bloomington's undocumented. What the low voter turnout allowed on April 6 was a political masochism to a population that had the opportunity to progress into the 2020s as a community. If these newly elected officials aren't reminded who their bosses are, Bloomington won't be considered home to many for long.