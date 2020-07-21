LETTER: People would have followed

If this president had chosen to govern the whole nation instead of wooing his base so insistently, if he had chosen to act with less self-centered immaturity, and appealed to adult minds, if he had chosen to surround himself with people of various competencies rather than loyalists, if he had known history and the role of leadership there, then he could have taken the strong road to health, required universal mask wearing, and persuaded other, related ways to defeat this virus. People would have followed.
No, he chose to trust his own brain (as he has pointed to), and produced what many of us see as a complete lack of strong leadership. He leads with bluster and bravado, rather than common sense and science, with childish ramblings and avoidance—with fierce, strong words that are just spitting into the wind.
Like those of us who have failed to deal with failure earlier in our lives, he just lacks psychological governing tools to handle overwhelming, impersonal pressure. Despite his best efforts to say it is, the coronavirus is no Democrat, nor Putin, nor Kim Jong-Un. It is what it is; it will not just go away.
No matter what other achievements his supporters may trumpet, this man, who wants a Nobel Prize, wants to be considered a “war president” and feels so superior to others, will go down in history a “failed president” — the person whose leadership and governing failed as he flailed in his most crucial predicament. I keep praying.
Joris Heise, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!