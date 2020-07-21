LETTER: People would have followed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If this president had chosen to govern the whole nation instead of wooing his base so insistently, if he had chosen to act with less self-centered immaturity, and appealed to adult minds, if he had chosen to surround himself with people of various competencies rather than loyalists, if he had known history and the role of leadership there, then he could have taken the strong road to health, required universal mask wearing, and persuaded other, related ways to defeat this virus. People would have followed.

No, he chose to trust his own brain (as he has pointed to), and produced what many of us see as a complete lack of strong leadership. He leads with bluster and bravado, rather than common sense and science, with childish ramblings and avoidance—with fierce, strong words that are just spitting into the wind.

Like those of us who have failed to deal with failure earlier in our lives, he just lacks psychological governing tools to handle overwhelming, impersonal pressure. Despite his best efforts to say it is, the coronavirus is no Democrat, nor Putin, nor Kim Jong-Un. It is what it is; it will not just go away.