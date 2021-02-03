LETTER: Perhaps another systemic problem

Even though Trump addressed the rally saying they would march to the Capitol Building ‘…to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’ perhaps he could have been more careful with his language like Democrats are.

Perhaps Pelosi should not have torn up the State of the Union speech in front of the nation. Perhaps Obama should not have called me a bitter clinger. Perhaps Hillary should not have called me a deplorable. Perhaps the Left should not have called for Trump’s impeachment an hour after he was elected.

Perhaps Maxine Waters should not have called for the confrontation and harassment of members of the Trump administration wherever they find them. Perhaps out-to Lunch Box Joe’s new deputy chief of staff shouldn’t have called us ‘a bunch of (expletives).’ Perhaps someone could look into voting irregularities instead of simply stating ‘it didn’t happen’ with the unassailable logic that has come to define the modern Democratic Party.

Perhaps Michael Griffin in his letter to the Pantagraph should not accuse me of being a white supremacist and a racist. Perhaps Kamala should not have ‘supported’ law enforcement out of one side of her mouth and then helped raise money for domestic terrorists' bail. Perhaps the Left’s selective outrage should have been applied to the takeover of the Wisconsin Capital.