LETTER: Petrilli for District 18 representative.
LETTER: Petrilli for District 18 representative.

I am voting for George Petrilli for District 18 representative. George Petrilli shares my beliefs on the fundamental human right of healthcare and the necessity of universal background checks prior to buying a gun. LaHood votes repeatedly against these issues.

George Petrilli has asked current District 18 Representative Darin LaHood to have joint interviews and debates during this campaign, and LaHood has repeatedly refused these requests. Because LaHood hides behind the power of his office instead of openly engaging in interviews and debates in front of his constituents, he ought to be voted out.

District 18 has a choice. George Petrilli has demonstrated to me he will be a listener and be responsive to his constituents.

Join me in voting for George Petrilli as our District 18 representative.

Dianne Clemens, Normal

