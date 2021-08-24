LETTER: Physicians should encourage vaccination

Some of the younger generation and some of the younger physicians in Bloomington are advising people not to get the COVID vaccination. This is wrong.

Those of us who are older and had relatives or knew people who were survivors of the older diseases -- of which there were many -- remember one such deadly disease. polio. If you contracted polio virus back in the day, it was unlikely you would survive it.

My mother was a polio survivor after contracting it in grade school. She thought it was a miracle when they created the polio vaccine almost 20 years later. My mother knew of many families and friends with tragic stories of death from this deadly disease in which at the time, there was no cure and no vaccine was available.

The younger generation, 40s and younger, who are not taking this pandemic seriously and not getting vaccinated for one inadequate reason after another, are certain to witness upcoming tragedy.

The pandemic is still here, people are still dying. What part of this don’t they understand? Getting the vaccine will save your life. Not getting vaccinated is a big mistake. Not only are you putting yourself at risk but also everyone else.

We had only about a six-month period for most Americans to get vaccinated to wipe out the pandemic, but since there are still so many that did not get vaccinated, the pandemic will continue to loom.

Physicians have a duty to encourage people to get a vaccination during a pandemic. Not to discourage.

Be thankful to God that we have a vaccination for the deadly virus, so be gracious and show thanks and get the vaccination.

Linda Stroh, Bloomington

