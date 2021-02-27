LETTER: Please keep wearing masks in public

I would like to offer my congratulations to those lucky few community members who have been able to receive their COVID vaccines. I would also like to make a plea on behalf of those who haven't. While those who have been vaccinated may no longer be at risk they can still be a carrier and spread COVID, please remember that many of your friends and neighbors are still looking at months of continued risk and isolation. When you are out in public, please wear your mask and help protect those who haven't yet been blessed to receive their vaccine.