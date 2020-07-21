LETTER: Please wear your masks in public

The mask thing is not political. Please wear a mask in public so we can get back to normal.
If you want children in school - wear your mask.
If you want to go to the movies-wear your mask.
If you want football- wear your mask.
If you want volleyball- wear your mask.
If you want a quicker return to normal-wear your mask.
The responsibility is everyone’s, we are in this together.
Please wear your mask in public.
Sally Enrietto, Le Roy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!