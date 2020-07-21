LETTER: Please wear your masks in public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mask thing is not political. Please wear a mask in public so we can get back to normal.

If you want children in school - wear your mask.

If you want to go to the movies-wear your mask.

If you want football- wear your mask.

If you want volleyball- wear your mask.

If you want a quicker return to normal-wear your mask.

The responsibility is everyone’s, we are in this together.

Please wear your mask in public.

Sally Enrietto, Le Roy

