LETTER: Plenty of questions for Biden

I read the article on the front page of the April 28 edition regarding six locals on Biden. I think it is interesting to note that nothing was mentioned on immigration at our border when thousands are crossing and being released into our country with little, if any, testing for the virus. I suppose Biden will want to spend millions more, besides housing them, to vaccinate them all.

Speaking of vaccinations, Biden has been so gloriously proclaimed as getting thousands vaccinated in his first 100 days. Nothing was mentioned about how the vaccine was so readily made available to him while he was hunkered down in his basement. Liberals would like to forget about that.

Nothing was brought forward about unemployment increases due to several factors: pandemic and pipeline cancellations. Local businesses are having problems hiring. People can make more money now on unemployment than working. We could see a rise in wages but then some employers will have to hire fewer to survive. More unemployment, I guess.

I think it is sad that some individuals seem to pay little attention to what is going on. It, just to them, seems like it’s okay. Don’t they realize what socialism is and that it has failed throughout the world? Maybe they have listened too often to our liberal professors at our university who think Biden is great.