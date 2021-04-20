LETTER: Police survey will be inconsequential

The Normal Police Association is conducting a survey from citizens about their "compliance to certain professional standards" based on the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. To me this appears somewhat to be nothing more than a window dressing attempt by the Normal police to create an illusion that everything must be just fine in Normal law enforcement. This "survey" will likely have an enormously low participation rate, but will have an inordinate number of pro-blue participation. The survey will ultimately imply from the low participation that the public is "obviously" satisfied by the activities of the Police department and all is well.

Well as we all know across the nation this could not be further from the truth. Everyday we hear of another police incident somewhere that has again demonstrated poor police activities and practices that should not just be sloughed-off just as a necessity in the normal practices of law enforcement. Events which in any other scenario would be considered criminal; from exactly what police departments are supposedly to protect the public.