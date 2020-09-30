LETTER :Political disorder has a price tag

The earliest recorded humans were called Adam and Eve. They were given certain rules to live by. But there was a temptation to break those rules to gain certain benefits. Enter the “disorder” of “the end justifies the means.” This disorder has plagued the human race ever since.

The “disorder” has destroyed people’s lives, indeed whole societies. We have all participated in minor, or not so minor, ways in our lives. But when it affects whole societies it needs to be called out. When governments make an occasional minor decision on the “end justifying the means” it might be overlooked. But when major policy decisions are based on such values, disaster and chaos are not far behind.

The death of thousands of lives cannot be justified because the president didn’t like what his own scientists were prescribing. He justified it to preserve his image as a leader. The same “disorder” appears to run rampant in the Congress. But none so consequential as to change the “rules” they demanded in 2016 and 2018 in choosing a Supreme Court justice before an election. The leadership of the Senate should feel shame. But those who live by “the end justifying the means” seem to be inoculated from guilt or shame.