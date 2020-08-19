LETTER: Possible names for Watterson 'houses'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his August 16 column, Bill Flick asked, “What’s in a name?” and made reference to current discussions about changing the names of the “houses" at Watterson Towers on the Illinois State University campus.

I agree with him that we need to fully acknowledge and address the national sin of racism, which has negatively affected our nation for its entire history. But I do not agree that we need to retain the names of the ten first U.S. Secretaries of State (many of whom were slaveholders) linked to the “houses” at Watterson Hall. At the end of his column Mr. Flick asked, “What do you think?”

I think that sometimes change can promote progress and a broader understanding of our national heritage. Forty-plus years since the building of the Towers is a long time, and it is now time to highlight and honor the names of other great Americans. I think that at least half of those names should reflect the accomplishments of great American women.

I offer these names for consideration:

1. Clara Barton – pioneering Civil War nurse who founded the American Red Cross