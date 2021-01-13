LETTER: Pray for country and leaders

On Jan. 6, 2021, America’s people turned on their (my) country. America, at one time, was the greatest country in the world. Sept. 11, 2001, was a very tragic day – but that was not caused by fellow Americans.

Where are the principles that this country was founded on? These actions today (Jan. 6) were done by persons who live and work in the USA. They receive the many benefits of a free country.

I am very saddened by these actions. What has happened to my “sweet land of liberty”?

I ask for prayer for our country – our leaders. And for those who caused all yesterday’s chaos.

God bless America. Amen. He has and he will.

Ruth Steinhilber, Flanagan

