 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Pray for country and leaders
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Pray for country and leaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

On Jan. 6, 2021, America’s people turned on their (my) country. America, at one time, was the greatest country in the world. Sept. 11, 2001, was a very tragic day – but that was not caused by fellow Americans.

Where are the principles that this country was founded on? These actions today (Jan. 6) were done by persons who live and work in the USA. They receive the many benefits of a free country.

I am very saddened by these actions. What has happened to my “sweet land of liberty”?

I ask for prayer for our country – our leaders. And for those who caused all yesterday’s chaos.

God bless America. Amen. He has and he will.

Ruth Steinhilber, Flanagan

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News