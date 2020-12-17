LETTER: Praying for peace and harmony

In (the Tuesday, Dec. 15) Pantagraph, I noticed six letters to the editor that all complained about Rep. LaHood and his stance on the election. I find it strange that four years ago, these same six people had a similar complaint; that President Trump stole the election because of Russian interference.

Are they saying that it's OK for them to complain about an election, but not the other party? Whether what is alleged about this election is true or not, the problem is that we have become a very divided country.

We live in an age of relativism, where the only truth is what I say, and you can't disagree with it. What this country needs is to pray for healing, brotherhood, working together in harmony, preserving our democracy, and to pray for God's healing power.

God has a plan for us, just as He did over 2000 years ago. We are about to celebrate the birth of Christ. May we remember God's love for us and pray for peace and harmony.

Dennis Cappitelli, Bloomington

