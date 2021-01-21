LETTER: Praying for president's success

Our new president may not be the perfect person, but is he the perfect president for our country at this time? God has a history of using a variety of people to carry out His perfect plans for us. However, our president and all world leaders would not have any power or authority unless God gives it to them (Romans 13:1). We need to trust that God will guide our president in the way that will unite and protect our country. I am praying for our president and leaving the results in God’s loving hands.