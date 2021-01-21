 Skip to main content
LETTER: Praying for understanding, justice
editor's pick

LETTER: Praying for understanding, justice

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

As a community of Christ’s followers, we are concerned for the wellbeing of all members of our community. As followers of Christ, we hold high his teachings on love and reconciliation.

In the midst of conflicts which separate our nation and community, we pray for understanding, justice, and reconciliation. We call on all people of faith in our community, to pray for healing in our community and nation.

In the words of Francis of Assisi, “Where there is hate, let me sow love;” and from the commandment of Jesus, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Submitted from the leadership of Mennonite Church of Normal.

Gary Martin, Pastor

Cindy Ropp, Congregational Chairperson

