LETTER: Praying we keep our freedoms

Are we all so disgusted with our national leaders? Maybe they need to change jobs and try out as actors in theater. Such terrible drama by all this acrimony and bickering among our elected officials.

Like as most citizens, I have become increasingly irritable and upset. The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution says to form a more perfect union but I think America is losing ground. Many elected officials are extremely poor leaders because they do not serve with honor. By virtue of free elections, voters honor civic duty to elect these leaders, but the leaders refuse to serve with honor. They would rather make life harder for all of us.

In 1863, Illinois’ most favored citizen, President Lincoln said the government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth. America had a rebirth of freedom to eliminate slavery.

Is it only our elected leaders that are in major disarray? Nay. The major media communicators must share a large portion of acrimony and distraction from the truth. The hundreds of journalist and media makers are vainly occupied by agendas. They want to drive the opinions of fellow Americans instead of clear reporting. Money has seriously compromised the commercial media markets. They have become the enemies of the nation to sow discord.