LETTER: President failed to help civility

No longer able to converse reasonably with supporters of Donald Trump, I would nonetheless like to make some observations about the failure of his presidency.

Whatever his character and his policies in administration, his essential failure with this country has been his lack of contribution to a civil society. In his pursuit of reelection and his personal need for adulation and loyalty, he submerged competence, experience, and disagreeable but honest advice to his pursuit of reelection.

A stronger, wiser, more reflective and experienced political leader would have taken charge of informing the public with great clarity what advisors and history suggested. Instead of putting his name on checks to help the economy, he would have done better to put his name on brochures and other social media informing the public how this potentially lethal disease spreads, what social distancing does to help, how masks protect the community rather than the individual, and how frequent handwashing helps avoid getting the disease.

If he had appealed to the better angels of our nature, the civic contributions patriotic individuals could make, he would have unified the country to curtail the disaster that has in fact happened. Instead he waffled between his desire for reelection and his understanding of the truth.

Joris Heise, Bloomington

