LETTER: President has earned compassion

Because I have seen in education and special education so many adolescents like him, I have come to view, sadly, our current president so immature as to be unfit for office. To many of us, he appears to be stuck in the apparent character of someone shaped by Fred Trump’s mendacious parentage and taught cruelty by that man, recently labeled a sociopath by his own psychologist granddaughter. Now Donald, so shaped, shows skill, honed over a lifetime, in manipulating people to immaturely prove his superiority.

Like so many adolescents I have known, Donald Trump has seemed incapable of growing an independent conscience into a healthy emotional adulthood; no, his choices suggest that he will do anything to prove himself better than his father.

Believing in history, I connect dots from his history that link for me how his play-acting at sincerity and shrewd personality have been able to lure so many of the "servant class" to accept his narcissism, entrusting themselves to the acted character he presents to the world. This acted character is the normal product produced by being bullied and bullying, a continued feeling of victimhood, a desperate need for loyalist attention, and absolute belief in his own righteousness.