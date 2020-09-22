LETTER: President in scientific denial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current president is in denial of scientific reality. He has no plans to deal with crisis. He plays down COVID-19 that has taken the lives of over 200,000 Americans. COVID-19 is real.

He gathers his supporters in rallies that promote no masking or social distancing. He tells our school children it is safe to be in large groups. He sets a dangerous example.

He has split our nation in half with his denial of reality. Some governors follow his lead. He has endangered our lives. He continues to downplay the reality of environmental science. The EPA roll back of protections from greenhouse gas emissions because of the burning of fossil fuels is having a disastrous effect on our nation. The weakening of federal policies is accelerating climate change. Stepping away from the Paris climate accord told the world we don't believe in science.

He has made the threats of COVID-19 and environmental concerns into deeply partisan issues. The reality is that people are losing their lives because of an uneducated man who is not willing or able to make decisions that are crucial to our survival.