LETTER: President should be will of majority

There is a lot to consider when looking at the use of the Electoral College vs. the popular vote to select the President.

We all are affected, regardless of residency, by the legislation enacted by our leaders. From health care, immigration, environment, taxes, farm policies, to racial equality, we are impacted by the President's actions. Everyone's vote for president should be equal.

My vote for president will not count if I happen to live in a state that votes primarily for one party and I support the other. Winner takes all electoral votes. Regional or state interests are represented by U.S. Senators and Representatives. In those races individual votes are equally counted in that state or district.

All states are equally represented in the Senate. For example, state representation in the Senate, where it is now a split of 50 to 50, even though the Democratic members represent 41 million more people than the Republicans. The states are currently given their individual representation by this.

I want my presidential vote to count in the big total instead of being thrown away because I am not in the majority of voters in my state. Time to end the Electoral College and let our individual votes for president count.