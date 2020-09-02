LETTER: President Trump has dismantled much

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is dismantling another public institution: The United States Post Office. Under Trump’s arched eye, Louis Deioy, the Director of the Post Office, has had sorting machines worth millions destroyed and thrown away to slow the mail. The destruction of these machines along with procedural changes and short staffing will cause many mail-in-voting applications and ballots to miss deadlines and thus be eliminated from the count.

The only remedy is to ask members of Congress to stop this wasteful and obvious political strategy to cheat many voters out of participating in the election.

Trump has dismantled much: environmental protection laws, enabling more pollution of air, water, soil, food, and us; the mission of “justice” in the Department of Justice, changing our agency into a tax-supported Political Action Committee for his agenda; the mission of the Department of Education, taking “public” out of public education; constitutional and procedural barriers in the Department of Homeland Security, creating an unnamed military-like police force to disrupt peaceful demonstrations; the use of science as the basis of public health decisions; and the mission of the Department of State to maintain and strengthen productive alliances around the world.