LETTER: Preston a forward thinking leader

The future of Normal is bright thanks to forward-thinking leaders like Scott Preston. That is why I'll be supporting him on April 6 for Normal Town Council. Scott saw the vision of what Rivian, a startup company, could become for our community. Now, Normal is making national headlines as a leader in the electric car industry.

Scott is reasonable and considers input from all sides before making a decision. He understands that the reason for being in city hall isn't politics, it's about solving problems and getting things done for the community and for the people of Normal. I’ve know Scott for over five years and he wants to do what is the right for this community. For these reasons and many more, I’m asking you to vote Scott Preston for Normal Town Council.