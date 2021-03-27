 Skip to main content
LETTER: Preston an energetic Normal leader
Normal Councilman Scott Preston is a positive, energetic leader in our community. He cares about Bloomington-Normal, and has been very active serving here through various roles, including as a United Way board member. He also facilitated the addition of a Little Free Pantry and Little Free Library led by a group of NCHS students.

Local government is more about community service and less about politics. Scott understands this, and has consistently focused on doing what he thinks is best for the families of Normal. He's a big part of our community's future, and should be re-elected. Please join in supporting Scott Preston for Normal Town Council.

Steve and Sue Seibring, Normal

