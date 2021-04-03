LETTER: Preston the pick for Normal council

Please join me in supporting Scott Preston for Normal Town Council. I first met Scott when I was part of the team negotiating the project development agreement that helped bring Rivian to Normal. Through discussions about that agreement which ensured that the old Mitsubishi plant was not leveled, I found Scott to have a very pragmatic approach toward helping to bring manufacturing jobs to the community.

Afterward, as I came to know Scott, it has become clear to me that he is a strong supporter of our law enforcement community. I hope that the Normal voters agree that his record of supporting economic development projects such as the one that helped bring Rivian to town and his support for our law enforcement community warrant another term on the Normal Town Council.