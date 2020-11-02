LETTER: Presumption of innocence vital.

I write in the name of justice. To affirm the notion, that the scales of justice shall not be tipped by the weight of one’s wallet, and assert the principle that all persons are created equal under our laws.

For too long, those without the means to secure release while awaiting trial, have endured great hardships, hardships that those with the ability to bond out do not experience. Loss of job, being separated from families, the list goes on. This added hardship makes rehabilitation and the improvement of one’s situation even more difficult.

The plan laid before us from Governor Pritzker does an excellent job trying to rectify these injustices. Maintaining that those who are deemed a risk to the public remain in the state’s custody, while releasing those whose only reason for remaining in jail is economic in nature.

This plan is a balanced answer to a very complicated issue. At the end of the day, our justice system is built on a presumption of innocence. With that in mind, we should always be striding towards a destination of maximum liberty. This plan is a measured solution that addresses the cries for criminal justice reform, but remains focused on maintaining the safety of our citizens.