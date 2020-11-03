 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pritzker, Madigan won't solve problems
LETTER: Pritzker, Madigan won't solve problems

Remember January 2011 and State Senator John Cullerton said give us a tax hike and I promise we will fix lllinois? So he got a 2% tax hike but no fix.

On Sep 14 the Chicago Tribune said "we urge you to vote no on a progressive tax. And on September l-8, Crain's Chicago Business said all voters and business should reject Pritzker's progressive tax.

Pouring more money into the hands of Pritzker and Madigan will not fix the problems in lllinois. Only pension reform and reduced budget spending will solve the problem

Paul Laiming, Gridley

