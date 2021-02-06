LETTER: Pritzker must veto bill

Amid high unemployment across Illinois, what is the legislature’s plan to help create jobs? Apparently, it’s to give a huge raise to the trial attorneys by allowing them to charge a whopping 9% interest on most cases they file. Lawmakers passed the bill at 2 a.m. – when all wise decisions are made.
This will increase the cost of medical services, food, travel, consumer products, and other everyday items. It does nothing to help employers hire back workers or help families struggling to make ends meet.
One person can stop this baffling bonus for wealthy lawyers: Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He must veto this bill.
Illinois is a great state with many wonderful attributes that should make it an economic powerhouse. Unfortunately, Illinois has bled jobs and population for many years, earning a reputation as a bad climate for job creators. This proposal is yet another black eye, and will negatively impact doctors, hospitals, manufacturers, retailers, and other job creators by imposing a draconian penalty at three times the level of current interest rates. This legislation goes far beyond other states by adding these additional costs on both economic and non-economic damages. This will add tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in additional litigation costs – expenses businesses struggling after a year of pandemic-related restrictions and shutdowns simply can’t afford.