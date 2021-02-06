LETTER: Pritzker must veto bill

Amid high unemployment across Illinois, what is the legislature’s plan to help create jobs? Apparently, it’s to give a huge raise to the trial attorneys by allowing them to charge a whopping 9% interest on most cases they file. Lawmakers passed the bill at 2 a.m. – when all wise decisions are made.

Illinois is a great state with many wonderful attributes that should make it an economic powerhouse. Unfortunately, Illinois has bled jobs and population for many years, earning a reputation as a bad climate for job creators. This proposal is yet another black eye, and will negatively impact doctors, hospitals, manufacturers, retailers, and other job creators by imposing a draconian penalty at three times the level of current interest rates. This legislation goes far beyond other states by adding these additional costs on both economic and non-economic damages. This will add tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in additional litigation costs – expenses businesses struggling after a year of pandemic-related restrictions and shutdowns simply can’t afford.