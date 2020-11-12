LETTER: Pritzker playing politics of fear

I want to thank Senator Bill Brady for his opinion column ("Transparency key vs. COVID-19," Nov. 8) Your concerns are right on.

It is amazing how the comments of Gov. Pritzker have changed tone in the last six days. Previously he was skeptical of any vaccine approval before middle of 2021 and insisted Illinois should conduct validation tests, just to be sure, before approval. Now he is optimistic that the Pfizer vaccine could be approved before year end. What changed? There is not enough data to support either position. I believe a vaccine is close, an optimist, so the governor's prior comments were clearly fear politics. Not what Illinois residents needed.

So where is the contact tracing data to back up the $800 million expense? Respecting privacy, we don't need names, but surely there is enough data collected to show shutting down businesses and churches, and costing thousands of jobs is justified. Two-thirds of Chicago cases are not traceable to gatherings? Really? Then what does the tracing data show? Are we still in fear politics?

Gov. Pritzker claims to follow the science and wants to keep us safe. Sounds great. But science is open to challenge and discussion. Without the data, contact tracing cannot be considered science. And I am responsible for my safety and will not surrender to fear.