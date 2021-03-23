LETTER: Problem starts at White House

The Bloomberg Opinion writer ("COVID also raising death toll from opioids," March 17) discussed the danger unconstrained prescription painkillers - opioids, have on Americans suffering stress during the COVID crisis.

The writer noted a twelve-month death toll of 61,000 which included only the first five months of COVID. They assert "the government has not taken the (opioid) problem seriously." I agree.

Furthermore, they state the "big law enforcement challenge is to block the importation of fentanyl" confirming this lethal narcotic is mailed to American dealers from China. Fentanyl is currently so toxic it cannot be handled without protection. A small amount on bare skin is deadly.

But the next sentence is eye-opening. Continuing the thought that the challenge is stopping fentanyl, the writer states it is also being "carried over the southwest border from Mexico."

What's happening on the southwest border of the U.S.? Thousands of immigrants are crossing the border daily, and reports are that drug cartels and human traffickers are thriving.

Are Bloomberg writers living on another planet? Is their editorial board unaware how this human tragedy started? Shouldn't Bloomberg's writers be challenging White House policy that opened the border to all comers?