LETTER: Problem starts at White House

The Bloomberg Opinion writer ("COVID also raising death toll from opioids," March 17) discussed the danger unconstrained prescription painkillers - opioids, have on Americans suffering stress during the COVID crisis.
The writer noted a twelve-month death toll of 61,000 which included only the first five months of COVID. They assert "the government has not taken the (opioid) problem seriously." I agree.
Furthermore, they state the "big law enforcement challenge is to block the importation of fentanyl" confirming this lethal narcotic is mailed to American dealers from China. Fentanyl is currently so toxic it cannot be handled without protection. A small amount on bare skin is deadly.
But the next sentence is eye-opening. Continuing the thought that the challenge is stopping fentanyl, the writer states it is also being "carried over the southwest border from Mexico."
What's happening on the southwest border of the U.S.? Thousands of immigrants are crossing the border daily, and reports are that drug cartels and human traffickers are thriving.
Are Bloomberg writers living on another planet? Is their editorial board unaware how this human tragedy started? Shouldn't Bloomberg's writers be challenging White House policy that opened the border to all comers?
This goes beyond a humanitarian crisis. This is a health care crisis. Who knows what diseases, COVID included, are being carried into the U.S. as this crisis unfolds?
And fentanyl? Of course it's being transported just as Bloomberg said. And it will continue to kill Americans and enrich its Chinese and Latin American drug cartel partners.
The irony is overwhelming. A liberal-thinking opinion voice actually pointing to a dangerous drug's entry into the U.S. through a policy instituted by the White House. Bloomberg needs to point its journalistic finger at the source of the problem. It starts at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Randall Lloyd, Normal