LETTER: Professionalism is spiritual leadership

In the Georgia voting law uproar, there have been demands raised from those who find this law abhorrent for corporate America to use their business platform as political influence against it. Hence, a prominent airline and a prominent soda company releasing condemning statements. There have even been demands to enact corporate boycotts. Hence, a baseball league pulling a particular game out of Atlanta.

I read an opinion piece that hailed the CEOs who act political like so as 'spiritual leaders.' But allow me to regale a thought exercise. Imagine if our largest local employer; a well-known insurance company, decided to be a spiritual leader and enacted a boycott against the state of Illinois for something politically abhorrent. It just shut down all of its facilities here and moved elsewhere.

It might say that its attack was only aimed at the government of Illinois and was for righteous purposes, but who would truly suffer? The people of Illinois — our community. This is what that baseball league did to the people of Georgia when it took action against the state of Georgia.