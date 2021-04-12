LETTER: Project worthy of public funding.

At a recent city council meeting, the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced an initiative to build an accessible and inclusive playground on the west side of Bloomington. The project was framed as a public-private partnership, in which local residents would fundraise for accessible equipment to replace an outdated local playground. A similar arrangement supported the Harmony Park Project, which led to the completion of the new accessible playground at Rollingbrook Park.

Although as the parent of a child with disabilities, I am grateful that the Parks Department understands the value of building accessible playgrounds, I am frustrated that this is, once again, being approached as something that the private sector should fund rather than being included within the standard budgetary priorities.

As with Harmony Park, these initiatives usually end up relying heavily on the coordination and fundraising efforts of parents of children with disabilities, who are already fighting battles on so many other fronts.