LETTER: Project worthy of public funding.

At a recent city council meeting, the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced an initiative to build an accessible and inclusive playground on the west side of Bloomington. The project was framed as a public-private partnership, in which local residents would fundraise for accessible equipment to replace an outdated local playground. A similar arrangement supported the Harmony Park Project, which led to the completion of the new accessible playground at Rollingbrook Park.
Although as the parent of a child with disabilities, I am grateful that the Parks Department understands the value of building accessible playgrounds, I am frustrated that this is, once again, being approached as something that the private sector should fund rather than being included within the standard budgetary priorities.
As with Harmony Park, these initiatives usually end up relying heavily on the coordination and fundraising efforts of parents of children with disabilities, who are already fighting battles on so many other fronts.
I helped fundraise $200,000 to build Harmony Park because I was tired of my son and children like him being relegated to the sidelines, but honestly I should not have had to do so. We do not ask pickleball players to plan 5Ks to pay for pickleball courts or skateboarders to write grants for their skate park, so why do we keep asking parents of children with disabilities to fundraise so that their children have a place where they can play safely?
Harmony Park has been a huge success and is wildly popular with all children, not just those with disabilities. Both Bloomington and Normal city councils should see the enthusiasm that Harmony Park created, not as a sign that all accessible playgrounds should be funded through public-private partnerships, but instead that these projects build a better community and are worthy of appropriate public funding.
Corin Chapman, Bloomington,
Harmony Park Project co-chair