LETTER: Property Committee tabling wise

The McLean County Property Committee earlier this month wisely tabled a public assembly ordinance requiring a 60-day permit process.
It shouldn't have to be pointed out that peaceful assembly is one of the things that makes America what it is - a free nation. If the county feels for some reason it needs to issue permits for peaceful assembly on county property, it should require no more than 24 hours notice. Sixty days is an assault on our American right to peacefully assemble and an obvious attempt to deter citizens from doing so.
Any elected or appointed McLean County government official that doesn't understand that should be ashamed.
Bob Holliday, Bloomington
