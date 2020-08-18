You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Protect life from conception to death
LETTER: Protect life from conception to death

What does it mean to be "pro-life"?

In Psalm 139 of the Holy Bible, we learn that God knew us before we were conceived in our mother's womb. God knew who are parents would be so we would have the right DNA to shape us in our mother's womb.

Jesus also taught us that He came for the poor, oppressed and downtrodden. Jesus healed the blind, lame, leprosy and diseases. Jesus also fed the people two times. Jesus was very concerned about people's lives.

The point is being "pro-life" is protecting life from conception until death. This means making sure all life has dignity and respect by providing health care, education, living wage and food.

If we don't care about everyone from conception until death, we are short circuiting God's plan. Being "pro-life" is not only protecting life in the womb. God knew when we would be born and God knows when we will die.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

