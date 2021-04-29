LETTER: Protect right of striking workers

For centuries, workers in unions have used strikes as a leverage tool in our fight for a better workplace. And yet in recent history, an employee’s decision on whether to strike has been unfairly weighed against the potential for disastrous personal consequences.

While it is legal for a worker to withhold our labor, court decisions in recent years have drastically undermined this right by allowing employers to “permanently replace” strikers. In other words, employers frequently retaliate against and fire striking workers.

Just take what happened last year at the Asarco copper mine in Tucson, Arizona, and the refinery in Amarillo, Texas. In their fight for a fair contract, 1,800 union members, represented by a plethora of unions, including United Steelworkers Local 937, went on strike for nearly nine months.

One day out of nowhere, Asarco replaced the striking workers in Tucson with hundreds of nonunion workers. And now, despite the strike ending, Asarco says, “Union members are entitled to their former or similar positions only as jobs are available.” This disrespectful, and frankly unlawful, statement is a slap in the face to the workers who fought for nearly an entire year in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, for the right to safe and fair working conditions.