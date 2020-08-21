LETTER: Protect those with preexisting conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We live in perilous times, and recent surges in COVID-19 cases suggest that conditions will not be improving any time soon. Although fatality rates have declined somewhat in many places, the long-term effects of the pandemic remain largely unknown.

We understand relatively little about the lingering damage to those infected by the virus, but early cases are worrisome. Already, many COVID-19 survivors have been found with scarred lungs and damage to other vital organs. Possessing such preexisting conditions, people will need reliable health care more than ever - a grave concern when Republicans continue to assail the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Because of these developments, voters in Illinois's 13th Congressional District must vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and remove Rodney Davis from office in November. Since narrowly defeating Londrigan two years ago, Davis has voted against the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019 when it passed the House but failed in the Senate.

Throughout his tenure, Davis has voted to repeal the ACA and joined Republican colleagues in supporting a lawsuit to have the law declared unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Londrigan has repeatedly affirmed her support for the ACA. The stakes are too high with this deadly virus to risk an estimated 30,000 District 13 residents losing health coverage.