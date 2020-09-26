LETTER: Put America first, vote Biden-Harris

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican National Convention was a mini-series made for TV. In defiance of the law, it was shot on location at the White House and in remote locations, including Israel, and was pure fiction. It was a gaudy white nationalist fairy tale for gullible Trump supporters.

Trump, cast as a superhero riding the proverbial white horse symbolizing white fear, bigotry and grievance, was portrayed as the savior of Western civilization. There were cameo performances by token African-Americans, immigrants, “housewives,” family members and governments and GOP officials who recited a litany of propaganda which seemed like a contest to tell the most outrageous falsehoods.

The GOP didn’t write a new platform, signaling whatever Trump impulsively wants to do is fine with them. Given COVID-19 outbreaks, economic repercussions, and unrest arising from Trump’s policies and rhetoric plus police violence against Black citizens, robust plans to remedy these crises are needed.

However, many Republicans have formed a complicit, corrupt cult no longer having American values or respect for our constitution, laws and people. They’ve lost their ability to govern effectively, so we must defeat Trump and his party in November.