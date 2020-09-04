LETTER: Put on masks, save someone's life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spread of Covid 19

The reason for this virus starting up again is people are not following the mask rule. The College kids are back at ISU and Wesleyan, and now, more confirmed cases, They are following the rules when they are at school, but when the day is done, they socialize with their friends.

On the weekend, I have seen them socialize, in back yards of homes and on the porches of houses. No social distancing or no face masks. Groups of about 25 kids. I understand these young ones want to socialize, but we are all going to suffer for their neglect of wearing a mask.

Even when I go grocery shopping, I see that 1% of people not wearing masks, they don’t take this virus seriously. I think this virus is going to be with us for a long time to come.

I know a lady in Chicago that got the virus that never wore a mask, that she didn’t want to wear one. Now she says she’s sorry she didn’t wear one. She recovered but she said her experience with it was awful. The worse thing she ever had in her life. She was lucky she survived.

So, come on people, put those masks on, to save your life and maybe someone else.

Shirley Fitz, Bloomington

